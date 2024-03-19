TOURISM: The annual regional exhibition of Saint-Martin / Sint Maarten (SMART) launches the countdown | FAXINFO

Firstnd edition of the annual regional exhibition of Saint-Martin / Sint Maarten (SMART) is only a few days away from setting its first meetings for the April meeting. The Sint Maarten Hospitality & Trade Association (SHTA), the Sint Maarten Tourism Bureau (STB), the Saint-Martin Tourist Office and the Saint-Martin Tourism Club are jointly organizing the event from April 8 to 11 next ones.

The organizers invite any tourism company, not registered so far to the main event to present the northeastern Caribbean, to do so before March 21, 2024. On this date, digital coordination begins individual business meetings tourism from the international and regional world based on the preferences of the participating companies so far. The process of connecting representatives will therefore begin on March 21, 2024 at midnight. However, companies can still register until April 5 if stands are still available. Guided tour tickets can also be purchased until this date. At SMART 2024, companies from among others Anguilla, Austria, British Virgin Islands, Canada, Curaçao, Germany, Mexico, Netherlands, Saba, Saint Barthélemy, Saint -Eustache, from Spain, the United States and of course Saint-Martin / Sint Maarten, will engage in local, regional and international networking during the various events. The 16th edition of SMART brings together tourism professionals from the region and beyond to discuss business opportunities with tourism businesses in the Northeast Caribbean, showcasing island experiences through a renewed joint formula exploring both sides of the the island. SMART 2024 thanks Travel in Style Journeys, Rainforest Adventures, Flip.to, SST, Sonesta Maho Beach Resort, Princess Juliana International Airport, ShowMe Caribbean, Port St. Maarten, Winair, CC1 and Flow for their support. The venue for this year's edition is the Sonesta Maho Beach Resort. All show information and forms are available at SHTA.com/SMART. If you have any questions, please feel free to call the SHTA offices at +1-721-542-0108 or email info@shta.com.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/tourisme-le-salon-regional-annuel-de-saint-martin-sint-maarten-smart-lance-le-compte-a-rebours/