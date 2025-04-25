TOURISM: The Saint-Martin Tourism Club seals a strategic partnership with UMIH | FAXINFO

Le Saint-Martin Tourism Club signed a contract at the beginning of April historical convention with the Union of Hotel Trades and Industries (UMIH), thus sealing national recognition for local professionals. "After many discussions with the general management since the summer of 2024, we become the associated union in Saint-Martin ", rejoiced Véronique Legris, director of the Tourism Club.

Now a direct contact for UMIH, the main French union in the HCR sector, the Tourism Club frees itself from the supervision of UMIH Guadeloupe. "We are now associated unions of the Northern Islands. It is a true recognition of the Saint-Martin product ", underlined the president of the Tourism Club Patrice Seguin.

The impact is immediate: every member of the Club automatically becomes a member of the UMIH, benefiting from a arsenal of professional tools“It’s a very important tool for building skills,” notes Jérôme Douais, vice-president of the Club and restaurateur in Baie Orientale.

Joining the UMIH means joining a network of committed professionals and benefiting from a personalized support on all aspects of the profession : legal, social, fiscal or environmental. It also means taking advantage of concrete benefits such as discounts SACEM, access to the Tourism Mediator, or even to a mutual insurance company adapted to the sector. The UMIH offers essential training to develop its business, from hygiene to management, including online marketing. It represents the interests of hotel and restaurant owners at all levels and continuously informs its members about developments in the profession. membership fee varies depending on the number of employees, count €575 per year for a restaurant or small business with 1 to 5 employees.

For Jean-François Billot, manager of the Grand Case Beach Club, this agreement allows " centralize local issues while having a strong national support. It is a lever for structuring the territory." The Community, through the voice of Alain Richardson, 1st Vice-President, supports this initiative: "The territory needs representative partners and powerful. This partnership is very good news for the upgrading our tourist offering ».

The goal is to make quality services accessible to all businesses in the sector, large and small, and to support professionals in their daily lives. "Qualifying the Saint-Martin product is everyone's business," concludes Patrice Seguin.

The Tourism Club, with a strong thirty members, now hopes to unite widely around this dynamic. The official recognition of the UMIH, chaired by Thierry Marx, starred chef, marks a strategic step for the attractiveness and competitiveness of the Saint-Martin tourism industry. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/tourisme-le-club-du-tourisme-de-saint-martin-scelle-un-partenariat-strategique-avec-lumih/