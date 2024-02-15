TOURISM: The Saint-Martin Tourist Office meets travel agencies and media from Martinique | FAXINFO

Around fifteen travel agents and media from Martinique had the opportunity to dive in detail into the initiatives that will shape the promotion of the island in 2024.

This meeting took place in a friendly atmosphere around a traditional breakfast, thus offering participants a better understanding of the elements which give Saint-Martin its particular charm. Actions such as Staycation, Cultural Saturday Mawnin, Sip & Chat Fridayz, and the Christmas decoration competition were presented as significant levers to stimulate local tourism while strengthening links between the local community and visitors.

Thus, throughout 2024, these initiatives will play a key role in establishing Saint-Martin as an attractive and dynamic destination, ready to welcome both local residents and visitors seeking unique experiences. and enriching.

During this meeting, travel agents and media were able to taste a variety of local dishes, such as conch soup, Johnny cake, banana fritters, bush tea, and local juices, carefully prepared by Bold Brunch Traiteur, thus highlighting the delicious cuisine specific to Saint-Martin. This offered a tantalizing glimpse of the gastronomy that can be experienced on the island. Additionally, attendees had the opportunity to ask questions about the upcoming year's highlights and the island's distinctive assets.

In continuation of the actions undertaken by the Saint-Martin Tourist Office to help professionals better understand and promote the destination, such meetings will be renewed during the year.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/tourisme-loffice-de-tourisme-de-saint-martin-a-la-rencontre-des-agences-de-voyages-et-des-medias-de-la-martinique/