TOURISM: The Tourism Club mobilizes to strengthen the attractiveness of Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

The Saint-Martin Tourism Club, with the support of the Tourist Office and the Winair company, represented the island at the 43rd edition of the Caribbean Travel Marketplace, which was held from May 18 to 22 in Antigua.

This unmissable event for the Caribbean tourism sector is the largest B2B trade fair (business to business) of the region, organized by the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA). It attracts hundreds of travel professionals each year, mainly from the United States, but also increasingly from Europe.

Saint-Martin held a binational stand, shared with its counterpart from the Dutch side, the Sint Maarten Hospitality and Trade Association (SHTA). This cooperation demonstrates a shared desire to promote the destination as a whole, leveraging the complementarity of its offerings. La Playa, the Grand Case Beach Club, and several Sint Maarten hotels participated in these three days of exchanges rich in opportunities. The president of the Tourism Office, Valérie Damaseau, spoke at a roundtable discussion on interregional tourism and air links in the Caribbean.

The event, hosted this year by Antigua and Barbuda at the American University of Antigua (AUA), also highlighted central themes such as responsible tourism and exchanges between the public and private sectors, through the Caribbean Travel Forum and the return of Caribbean MICE ExchangeA strategic platform to strengthen the visibility of Saint-Martin among international buyers and players in the tourism industry. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/tourisme-le-club-du-tourisme-mobilise-pour-renforcer-lattractivite-de-saint-martin/