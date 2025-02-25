TRADITION: An explosion of joy for the launch of Carnival 2025 | FAXINFO

On Saturday, February 22, a large crowd invaded the streets of Marigot to celebrate the launch of the Saint-Martin Carnival, 2025 edition.

With a thousand colors, the capital vibrated to the rhythm of percussions, last Saturday, from 17 p.m. to midnight! From the Agrément roundabout to the waterfront kiosk, Saint-Martinois and visitors followed the dancers and musicians from one end of Marigot to the other. Gathered around a colorful and lively parade, young and old alike rejoiced in this first official parade-show. After a anthem Moving Saint-Martinois proposed by Natasha Hanson, Luciana Raspail, president of the Saint-Martin Carnival Committee, opened the ball festivities: “What an adventure! The challenges were many but one thing is certain, we managed to put together a quality event. I promise you, the next few days will be incredible. This carnival is placed under sign of love. The love of carnival, the love of our culture, the love of Saint-Martin. Prepare to dive into the magic of carnival! ». Louis Mussington, president of the Collectivité, promised in turn, a grandiose carnival for the entire population, the French, the Americans, the Europeans and all those who came to discover the local culture: « I would like to salute all the initiatives and the beautiful energies mobilized around our carnival ». In any case, the next few days promise to be festive, with a Programs mixing modernity and tradition. Like the parade of children last Sunday, which also brought its share of wonder (a look back in pictures in our Friday edition). Long live the Saint-Martin carnival! _LM

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/tradition-une-explosion-de-joie-pour-le-lancement-du-carnaval-2025/