TRADITION: It’s official, the Tuesdays of Grand-Case are back on March 11! | FAXINFO

We weren't expecting them anymore, and yet… Tuesdays in Grand-Case are well and truly back! After several weeks of silence, behind-the-scenes work and uncertainties, the unmissable event of Saint-Martin is reborn for an express edition of four consecutive Tuesdays, from the March 11, 2025.

Thanks to the support of the Tourist Office and the Community – which allocated 30.000€ each, as well as a grant for lighting the boulevard, the festival can finally come back to life.

And to mark this great return, the organizing team invited, among others, the new Prefect Cyrille Le Vély to inaugurate the cultural event and cut the ribbon on the first evening. Grand-Case will vibrate again, with its colors, its crafts, its flavors and its unique atmosphere. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/tradition-cest-officiel-les-mardis-de-grand-case-reviennent-le-11-mars/