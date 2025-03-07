TRADITION: When passion and expertise make the Saint-Martin Carnival shine | FAXINFO

Le Carnival of Saint-Martin, beyond its colorful festivities, is a real transmission laboratory intergenerational know-how and a space where local talents can express themselves.

“Many professions are mobilizing to prepare for this event: dressmakers and designers are creating spectacular costumes from feathers, beads and natural materials, while sculptors, painters and craftsmen build the floats and the 'vaval'. Choreographers lead the carnival-goers to the competitive dances, and the makeup artists work to enhance the participants. The artists and DJs, for their part, ensure themusical atmosphere ", explains Luciana Raspail, president of the Saint Martin Carnival Festivities association (FCDSM).

The transmission of know-how takes place from a very young age thanks to clothing workshops and participation in parades, but the challenges remain numerous: "The lack of volunteers and the difficulty in obtaining materials in the area make preparation complex. This requires a rigorous anticipation to avoid any delays”.

To enhance these contributions, contest reward the most creative costumes, choreographies and floats, but the FCDSM wants to go further. "Our ambition is to professionalize this know-how, in particular with the consolidation of the organization of the Carnival through the tripartite agreement with the Community and the Tourist Office. We will finally be able to concentrate on structuring projects of the Carnival, such as the promotion of professions through forums, professional training, regional cultural exchanges, and cultural tourism, among others,” concludes Luciana Raspail who closed the 2025 edition of the Saint-Martin Carnival last Wednesday. See you next year!

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/tradition-quand-la-passion-et-lexpertise-font-briller-le-carnaval-de-saint-martin/