TRADITION: Wishes from prefect Vincent Berton to residents | FAXINFO

As tradition dictates, Vincent Berton, prefect delegated to the State representative in the communities of Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin in office since March 28, 2022, sends a press release his best wishes to the population of both sister islands.

“Dear residents of Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy,

At the dawn of this new year, I would like to extend to each and every one of you, on behalf of the State, my warmest wishes for peace, health and success. This year opens with a horizon of hope and development, carrying with it the promise of better days for our magnificent islands.

In 2023, the government, during the interministerial committee for Overseas Territories, took important decisions for our two islands, notably by deciding on the creation of a full-fledged prefecture, the treatment of the question of land titles, support for the development or improvement of the provision of medical care.

Post-Irma reconstruction work continued in Saint-Martin while tourist activity experienced a new revival.

Finally, an agreement on the border was signed in Saint-Martin which creates a new dynamic of cooperation between the two parts of the island without forgetting Anguilla and the neighboring islands. The fishing conference in December illustrated this.

In 2024, we will work together to ensure that these promising trends continue and grow and that this newfound prosperity can benefit everyone.

I am thinking in particular of the youngest to whom our duty is to offer a horizon and an ambition. I am thinking of people with disabilities, people in precarious circumstances, those who have difficulty finding housing or even those who are exposed to insecurity.

Let us not leave anyone by the side of the road and thus remain faithful to the tradition of solidarity and resilience which is the strength of our islands.

We all have our role to play so that these republican virtues are ever more fervent: public officials, associations, socio-professionals and citizens, let us shine the lights of fraternity.

The State in 2024 in Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy, more than ever, will be present at your side.

Happy New Year to everyone! »

