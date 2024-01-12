Traffic accident: the worst was narrowly avoided on the Mullet Bay road | FAXINFO

The Sint Maarten police force is currently investigating a road accident which occurred on the evening of Tuesday January 9, 2024, around 21 p.m., on the Mullet Bay road.

According to preliminary results of the traffic department's ongoing investigation, a black/dark blue SUV overturned after losing control just after exiting Cupecoy towards Mullet Bay. According to initial information, the driver of the SUV saw another vehicle coming in the opposite direction, on his side of the road. In order to avoid the collision, the driver swerved as far as possible to the left and ended up hitting a rock on the side of the road, which caused the vehicle to roll over.

Fortunately, the driver was only slightly injured. He was taken care of by the rescue teams who quickly arrived on site. Police patrols, for their part, regulated traffic and ensured the safe removal of the vehicle lying on its roof.

The investigation into this accident is still ongoing. Police are urging the public to exercise caution and obey the highway code to avoid further incidents that could endanger the lives of motorists and other road users._AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/accident-de-la-circulation-le-pire-a-ete-evite-de-justesse-sur-la-route-de-mullet-bay/