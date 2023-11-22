TRAFFIC Marigot: Temporary closure of certain roads this Wednesday 22/11/23 | FAXINFO

As part of the celebration of Children's Rights Day by the Department of Cultural Action of the Saint-Martin Community, a march will be organized on the public highway this Wednesday, November 22 from 14 p.m. to 16 p.m.

In view of the route of the demonstration, the circulation of any motor vehicle is therefore prohibited this Wednesday, November 22 from 13 p.m. to 18 p.m. from the intersection Rue de la Hollande/Rue de Spring to the intersection Rue de la Hollande/Rue de Concordia, from the intersection Rue de la Hollande/Rue de la République to the intersection Rue de la République/Boulevard de France and finally, from the intersection Rue de La Liberté/Rue du Palais de Justice to the intersection Rue Charles de Gaulle/Rue de la Mairie. The Territorial Police will be responsible for ensuring proper compliance with the traffic order. Violators will be prosecuted and fined for violations at the relevant times. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/circulation-marigot-fermeture-temporaire-de-certains-axes-routiers-ce-mercredi-22-11-23/