TRAFFIC ORDERS / Driving license: temporary closure of parking lots | FAXINFO

As part of the organization of the driving license exams at the end of January, the Albéric Richards stadium car park and the Galisbay car park will be temporarily unavailable according to the schedule revealed below.

Sandy Ground / Morne Rond

The Albéric Richards stadium car park will be closed on Wednesday, January 29, 2025 from 7 a.m. to 13:30 p.m. for the motorcycle plateau events. Training sessions will take place from Tuesday, January 28.

Galisbay

The Galisbay car park will be used as an examination centre during the week of Monday 27 to Friday 31 January, from 7 a.m. to 14:30 p.m. for the B licence tests, and on Thursday 30 January, from 7 a.m. to 13:30 p.m. for the heavy category tests.

The Territorial Police will monitor and raise awareness among users. Motorists are asked to respect these provisions to avoid any inconvenient parking. Any vehicle parked illegally will be fined and impounded at the owner's expense, in accordance with the rates in force. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/arrete-de-circulation-permis-de-conduire-fermeture-temporaire-de-parkings-2/