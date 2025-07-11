TRAFFIC ORDINANCE / National Holiday: traffic changes around July 14 | FAXINFO

During the July 14th celebrations in Saint-Martin, several temporary traffic measures have been implemented to ensure the safety of the official parade and the festive village. Street closures are therefore scheduled between July 11 and 15, 2025.

On Bastille Day, Rue de Hollande will be closed to traffic between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., between its intersection with Rue de Spring and Rue de Concordia. Rue de la République, the heart of the route, will be completely closed to traffic and parking from 6 a.m. to 14 p.m. Boulevard de France, meanwhile, will be closed between the L'Express by Bacchus bakery and the intersection with Rue de la République, from 14 a.m. on July 10 until 15 a.m. on July 2.

Certain restrictions will come into effect starting Friday, July 11. Sea Rescue Street and the taxi rank will be closed to traffic and parking from 18 p.m. that day until noon on Tuesday, July 15. Only taxis will be allowed access, under the supervision of the territorial police.

Other nearby roads will remain open, but drivers are encouraged to plan their travels ahead. These adjustments are designed to ensure the festivities run smoothly in a safe and festive atmosphere.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/arrete-de-circulation-fete-nationale-modifications-de-circulation-autour-du-14-juillet/