TRAFFIC STOP / Gastronomy Festival: a multitude of relevant information for motorists | FAXINFO

The busy schedule of the 4nd edition of the Gastronomy Festival requires many special provisions that may impact the territory's road network. Find below the traffic regulations concerning the event, in particular the Gastronomy Village which begins this Friday and the barbecue competition on November 19.

1- As part of the organization of the fourth edition of the Gastronomy Festival (11/11 to 22/11), all motor vehicles will be prohibited from driving and parking on a portion of Rue Victor Maurasse in Marigot (the intersection of Rue Victor Maurasse/Rue Félix EBOUE) from Monday, November 18, 2024 at 18 p.m. to Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 6 a.m.

2- Barbecue competition (19/11)

All motor vehicles will be prohibited from driving and parking on Rue de la République from Monday, November 18, 2024 at 19 p.m. to Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 6 a.m.:

The intersection of Holland Street/Republic Street, the intersection of Victor Maurasse Street/Republic Street, the intersection of Republic Street/Father Kemps Street, the intersection of Republic Street/Liberty Street, and the intersection of Republic Street/Boulevard de France.

The entire section of Rue de la République will be transformed into a pedestrian street on Tuesday, November 19, 2024 from 17 p.m. to 1 a.m. (Wednesday).

3- Gastronomy Village installed in the taxi parking lot in Marigot (from 15 to 17/11)

Driving and parking are prohibited in the section of “Boulevard Dr Hubert PETIT” between the intersection of Rue des Sauveteurs en Mer and the intersection of Boulevard de France/Boulevard Dr Hubert PETIT:

Friday, November 15, 2024 from 17 p.m. to midnight

Saturday, November 16, 2024 from 18 p.m. to midnight

From Sunday, November 17, 2024 from 18 p.m. to midnight

From Friday, November 22, 2024 from 18 p.m. to midnight

Traffic will be diverted by the territorial police to Rue des Sauveteurs en Mer for vehicles arriving via Rue du Boulevard “Dr Hubert PETIT”.

Reminder: any vehicle in violation of the prohibited zones will be removed and impounded at the owner's expense. _VX

