TRAFFIC STOP / Religious processions: relevant information for motorists | FAXINFO

A religious procession organized by the Catholic Parish of Saint-Martin de Tours represented by the priest Rulx André ALCINEUS will take place on Sunday, November 10, 2024 from 19:30 p.m. to 21 p.m. according to the following itinerary:
DEPARTURE :
-Catholic Church of Marigot,
-Rue du Capitaine FROSTON Félix,
-Holland Street,
-Concordia Street,
-Street of the Rising Sun,
-Rue LC FLEMING,
-Rue Tah BLOUDY,
-Spring Street,
-Rue Simon JEFFRY,
-Galisbay Street,
-Boulevard Dr Hubert PETIT,
-Republic Street,
-Father Kemps Street,
ARRIVAL :
-Fort Saint-Louis (at the height of the Cross).
Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/arrete-de-circulation-processions-religieuse-infos-pertinentes-pour-les-automobilistes/
