TRAFFIC STOP / Religious processions: relevant information for motorists | FAXINFO

A religious procession organized by the Catholic Parish of Saint-Martin de Tours represented by the priest Rulx André ALCINEUS will take place on Sunday, November 10, 2024 from 19:30 p.m. to 21 p.m. according to the following itinerary:

DEPARTURE :

-Catholic Church of Marigot,

-Rue du Capitaine FROSTON Félix,

-Holland Street,

-Concordia Street,

-Street of the Rising Sun,

-Rue LC FLEMING,

-Rue Tah BLOUDY,

-Spring Street,

-Rue Simon JEFFRY,

-Galisbay Street,

-Boulevard Dr Hubert PETIT,

-Republic Street,

-Father Kemps Street,

ARRIVAL :

-Fort Saint-Louis (at the height of the Cross).

