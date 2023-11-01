TRAFFIC: Temporary closure of a portion of the RN 7 (Rambaud) this Tuesday, October 31 from 21 p.m. to midnight | FAXINFO

On the occasion of an exceptional convoy as part of the delivery of a metal structure making up the framework of a building on private land located opposite the LAINEZ bakery in Rambaud, the Collectivity of Saint-Martin issued a order relating to the temporary closure of a portion of National Route 7 in the Rambaud sector, this Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 21 p.m.

Consequently, automobile traffic in this portion of National Road 7 will be closed for a period of three hours to allow the unloading of the metal structure in complete safety. The Territorial Police will ensure execution of the order and are responsible for ensuring that unloading takes place under optimal safety conditions. All these measures must be respected in order to guarantee optimal security and operation of the event. Traffic on the RN7 near Rambaud will return to normal at midnight. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/circulation-fermeture-temporaire-dune-portion-de-la-rn-7-rambaud-ce-mardi-31-octobre-de-21h-a-minuit/