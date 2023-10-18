TRAFFIC: Temporary closure of Rue de Spring this Wednesday, October 18, 2023 | FAXINFO

On the occasion of the cross sports event organized by the Collège Mont des Accords, the Collectivité of Saint-Martin issued an order relating to the temporary closure of Rue de Spring in Concordia on Wednesday October 18, from 6 a.m. to 13 p.m.

This ban will apply from the Rue de Spring/Rue de la Hollande intersection to the Rue Frédérick Arrondell/Rue de Spring intersection. In addition to this press release, information and traffic signs will be placed at all useful points to inform motorists and local residents of the temporary arrangements made in the context of sporting events on public roads. The Territorial Police will be responsible for setting up a diversion of automobile traffic in neighboring roads not affected by the demonstration and for ensuring that the order is enforced. In the event of an offense and in accordance with the provisions of the Penal Code, drivers of vehicles (all types) will be prosecuted and fined. Traffic on Rue de Spring in Concordia will return to normal at 13 p.m. this Wednesday, October 18, 2023. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/circulation-fermeture-temporaire-de-la-rue-de-spring-ce-mercredi-18-octobre-2023/