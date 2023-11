Work at Cripple Gate required the installation and use of alternating lights. However, only one of the lights does not work, creating numerous traffic problems. Significant traffic jams are reported in both directions of the RN7 throughout the French part. Motorists are advised to pass through the Dutch side of the island.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/circulation-travaux-trafic-routier-sature/