TRAIL: 10 km to get moving with Sxm Trails this Sunday | FAXINFO

The Sxm Trails association invites walking and socializing enthusiasts this Sunday, January 26, for its unmissable annual Walk-A-Thon. On the program: a 10 km course accessible to all, beginners and experienced alike.

The start is set for 5:30 am at the Festival Village in Philipsburg, with an expected arrival at the Bellevue Gardens. Once the walk is over, participants will be able to enjoy a complimentary breakfast in a warm atmosphere. To facilitate the organization, a shuttle will be available to take participants back to their vehicles after the event. Participation 10€/10$. Get your sneakers on! _VX

Info: Facebook – SXM Trails – https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100068736045226

Tel: 0690 67 83 92 or 0690 76 45 82

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/trail-10-km-pour-bouger-avec-sxm-trails-ce-dimanche/