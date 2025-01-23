TRAIL: A sporting challenge in the heart of Saint-Martin nature | FAXINFO

Tomorrow, Friday January 24, lovers of sporting and nature challenges are invited to participate in the Family Trail, an exceptional hike linking Concordia to the heights of Colombier organized by the Dream Of Trail association.

Dream Of Trail, founded in 2014 by trail enthusiasts, organizes these outings every week to promote a sporting activity in the great outdoors, accessible to young and old. Affiliated with the French Athletics Federation, the association guarantees professional supervision and a friendly atmosphere.

The route will take you along the ridges, offering breathtaking views, with a passage through the water tank to reach the magnificent tree located at the top of Colombier.

The meeting is set for 17:10 p.m. in the parking lot to the right of the media library, near the basketball courts. Rated difficult level (5/5), this course is intended for seasoned athletes ready to take on a demanding challenge. To participate, remember to wear long clothing, suitable sneakers, and bring a lamp, water and snacks.

Come and discover or rediscover the trails of Saint-Martin while sharing an unforgettable moment with sports and nature enthusiasts. _VX

Info: 0690 220 365

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/trail-un-defi-sportif-au-coeur-de-la-nature-saint-martinoise/