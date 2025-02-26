TRAIL / Discovering the trail: a sporty and friendly morning in Bellevue | FAXINFO

On Sunday, March 2, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., the association Dream Of Trail (DOWRY) opens the doors of trail running to all nature and sports enthusiasts. Whether you are an experienced runner or simply curious, this morning at Bellevue Garden (Rasta Farm) is the ideal opportunity to discover this discipline in a friendly atmosphere.

The event will therefore start at 7h by a presentation ofEsnard Avanet, president of the association, who will introduce the trail to Saint-Martin and detail the Credit Mutuel Trail, scheduled for April 13. Then, from 7h30, participants will leave in groups adapted to each level, accompanied by experienced trail runners. A perfect moment to learn the basics, receive advice and explore the trails in complete safety. 9h, make way for comfort with a breakfast offered by DOT, followed by a draw allowing a lucky winner to win a bib for the Crédit Mutuel Trail. A question and answer session will close the event, offering a space for exchange with the club's enthusiasts. Whether you want to start or improve your practice, this morning will be a great opportunity to discover the spirit of trail running: sharing, pleasure and nature. _Vx

