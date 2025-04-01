TRAIL / Limited places: register now for the Crédit Mutuel Trail | FAXINFO

Trail and hiking enthusiasts meet on Sunday 13 April for the Credit Mutuel Trail, organized by Dream Of Trail SXMWith three courses suitable for all levels, this race in the heart of nature promises great thrills.

Participants will be able to choose between a 7 km walk or run, 17 km with 900 meters of positive elevation gain and 30 km with 1200 meters of elevation gain. The starts will be given at 5:30 a.m. for the longest distance, 6:30 a.m. for the 17 km and 7 a.m. for the 7 km. All runners must bring the FFA Health Prevention Course, available for free online (pps.athle.fr), except for FFA licensees. Specific equipment is required for each race with a base consisting of (good) sneakers, a telephone, water andecocup.

The registrations are open until April 6 and are done exclusively online on sport-timing-caribes.com, via QR code attached or on the Dream of Trail SXM Facebook page.

The event is highly anticipated and the places are limited, recalling that registrations had to be refused during the last edition. The collection of bibs will be done Saturday 12 April from 10 a.m. to 17 p.m. in the parking lot of Galisbay, Marigot.

Upstream, Dream Of Trail organized a morning open doors on March 2nd in Bellevue, bringing together many future trail runners despite the unpredictable weather. Several groups were able to hit the trails before sharing a friendly breakfast. At the end of this meeting, Justine Filippigh won her bib for the April 13th race and chose to take on the 17 km challenge. _Vx

Info: +590 690 22 03 65

Facebook: Dream of Trail SXM

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/trail-places-limitees-inscrivez-vous-vite-au-trail-du-credit-mutuel/