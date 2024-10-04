TRAIL-RACE / Special Halloween Night: registrations are open! | FAXINFO

The special Halloween Noctambule organized by the very dynamic association "Dream Of Trail" will take place on Saturday, November 2 in Bellevue. Remember to register now!

As every year, two race formats will be offered to all participants: the 4km run and walk open to all and the 8km adult race, reserved for athletes more accustomed to practicing an activity regularly.

There is no doubt that the hundreds of participants expected on November 2 will show originality in the creation of their costumes, Halloween obliges!

The 2024 edition will also be dedicated to children with a pre-race make-up session and numerous post-race activities, including the presentation of the prize for the most beautiful costume!

Practical information :

Saturday, November 2, departure at 19 p.m. (briefing at 18:45 p.m.)

• 4 km walk/run for young and old (free for under 15s) * medical certificate not essential.

• 8 km (400D+) trail for adults (€15) Mandatory: FFA license, medical certificate or Health Prevention course certificate to be completed on this link: Health Prevention Course | Health Prevention Course (athle.fr)

REGISTRATIONS until October 31, only online from: https://dream-of-trail-sxm.assoconnect.com/collect/description/467571-g-la-noctambule-2024-de-dream-of-trail

Link on the Facebook page: Dream of Trail SXM

Or by scanning the QR CODE on the poster

BIB COLLECTION: Saturday, November 2, race day, at Bellevue from 17:30 p.m. to 18:30 p.m.

MANDATORY: Sneakers, headlamp, water for all participants (children and adults).

PODIUMS: Scratch children, women and men. _AF

