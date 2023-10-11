TRAIL: Soon the Halloween special Noctambule! | FAXINFO

The unmissable Halloween special night event organized by the very dynamic “Dream Of Trail” association will take place next Saturday, October 28 in Bellevue. Remember to register!

As usual, two race formats will be offered to all participants: the 4km run and walk open to the general public and the 8km adult race, reserved for athletes more accustomed to practicing an activity regularly.

There is no doubt that the hundreds of participants expected on October 28 will show originality in the creation of their disguises, Halloween obliges!

The 2023 edition will also be dedicated to children with a pre-race makeup session and numerous post-race activities.

Mandatory required equipment: sneakers, a lamp (preferably headlamp) for each participant including children, water, telephone

Registration only online at:

www.sport-timing-caribes.com

Please note that bibs will be handed out on the day of the race at 18 p.m., with the start of the events set for 19 p.m. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/trail-bientot-la-noctambule-speciale-halloween/