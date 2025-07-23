TRAINING: A partnership to train the builders of tomorrow in Quartier d’Orléans | FAXINFO

The CLOUD COM 97 training center and the third-party location L’ATELIER have signed a partnership agreement aimed at strengthen support for training in construction trades in Saint-Martin. This collaboration, formalized in Quartier d’Orléans, marks an important step in the professionalization of young people in the area, particularly in the CAP electricity, plumbing, tiling and painting sectors.

Located in a priority neighborhood, the L’ATELIER third-place is an innovative space dedicated to social and professional integration. Designed as an incubator for ideas and skills, it offers an inclusive environment for all residents, particularly those who have experienced career disruptions. Equipped with fully equipped technical platforms, it provides hands-on learning, promoting independence and employability.

By making these infrastructures available to CLOUD COM 97, this partnership creates synergies for professional training rooted in local realities. For Leyla Fazer, the center’s general manager, this is “an important lever for professional integration in growth sectors such as construction.” This shared dynamic meets the economic needs of the region and helps promote local skills.

The agreement also illustrates the ability of Quartier d’Orléans stakeholders to join forces to offer qualifying, adaptable and open courses for all, in a spirit of cooperation and solidarity.

Info: 0690 57 65 09 – contact@cloudcom97.com

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/formation-un-partenariat-pour-former-les-batisseurs-de-demain-a-quartier-dorleans/