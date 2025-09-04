TRAINING / Canada: 12 young Saint-Martin residents trained in digital technology and return to the island | FAXINFO

Four months of immersion au Quebec, a unique professional experience and, as a result, a new confidence in the future. Twelve young people from Saint-Martin aged 18 to 29 have just completed a intensive training in digital professions, initiated as part of a partnership between the Collectivity of Saint-Martin, the Local Mission and the Pass 21 association.

Welcomed to the Shawinigan DigiHub, these interns explored the possibilities offered by la digitizing and innovation. Computer-aided design, 3D printing, laser cutting, textile transfer, website management: so many practical skills that now allow them to project themselves into careers of the future. This immersion was coupled with a learning about life in a company and a confrontation with a demanding professional environment.

The program, funded to the tune of €60.000 by the Community and the same amount by the Local Mission, with the support of LADOM for installation costs, represents a total investment of approximately €13.600 per traineeThe Community also took charge of the youth remuneration throughout the duration of the training.

Back on the island, The participants were received by President Louis Mussington, Vice-President Dominique Louisy, Territorial Councillor Martine Beldor and the President of the Local mission, Raphael Sanchez. Everyone welcomed their commitment and measured the enthusiasm generated by this pilot project. For the elected officials, it is not only about give a chance to the youth of Saint-Martin, but alsoencourage the emergence of new local skills in a growing sector. A first promotion which, they hope, will pave the way for other experiences of educational mobility.

Mission Locale: last Snack & Chat at Sandy Ground

The Local Mission organizes this Wednesday, August 27, from 15 p.m. to 18 p.m., his last Snack & Chat of summer in the premises of the Mad Towz association at Sandy Ground. The event invites young people to discuss their employment plans, training or mobility, to discover new opportunities and benefit from useful advice. Around a snack offered, the objective is to create a friendly moment and to support everyone in building their future. Free and open to all, this local meeting aims to be a bridge between personal aspirations and concrete solutions.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/formation-canada-12-jeunes-saint-martinois-formes-au-numerique-et-de-retour-sur-lile/