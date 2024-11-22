TRAINING: Discovery of the Workshop in the heart of the Orléans Quarter | FAXINFO

The third place L'Atelier, supported by the Compagnons Bâtisseurs and its 5 partners, opened its doors during an afternoon dedicated to celebration and discovery. Located in Quartier d'Orléans, this space for social and economic experimentation aims to be a lever for innovation and solidarity to respond to local challenges.

Designed as a place for sharing and co-construction, L'Atelier is first and foremost a meeting space to strengthen community ties, social and professional support, personal and technical development, and innovation. "L'Atelier is a space to bring everyone's ambitions and ideas to life," said Maé Bridier, director of Compagnons Bâtisseurs.

This third-place training centre was created thanks to close collaboration with Fore IDN, Jielle Formation, the CCISM, Initiative Saint-Martin Active and Adie, as part of the DEFFINOV call for projects, and the support of the prefecture, the COM and Semsamar. Among the activities offered during the preview, visitors were able to explore various workshops: carpentry, gardening, awareness of illiteracy and waste management, or even a "canvas of wishes" to imagine a better future for the neighbourhood. Stands dedicated to entrepreneurship and micro-certification also allowed visitors to discover the many opportunities offered by L'Atelier. The evening ended with music from the Today's Band, while visitors imagined together the future of this place of exchange and creation. An official inauguration is planned in the coming weeks, promising new perspectives for this unique third-place in Saint-Martin. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/formation-decouverte-de-latelier-au-coeur-de-quartier-dorleans/