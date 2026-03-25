TRAINING – EMPLOYMENT / Future Leaders: applications open until June 16 | FAXINFO

The application campaign for the “Future LeadersThe program for 2026 is officially launched. Led by the Ministry for Overseas Territories with the support of the Collectivity of Saint-Martin, this program aims to to support students wishing to pursue an excellent education in France, while preparing their return to the country.

Intended for young people under 30 years of age on October 1, 2026For residents of Saint-Martin, the program is aimed at high school seniors, current university students, and individuals undertaking further studies or career development. The goal is to foster the emergence of a new generation of qualified professionals who will contribute sustainably to the island’s development.

Beyond funding studies, “Cadres d’Avenir” offers a global supportThe winners notably benefit from the full support of their travel (one round trip per year), of a monthly allowance a flat fee of €808, of a installation assistance of €800 as well as a personalized follow-upboth administratively and pedagogically. support for professional integration is also planned upon return to Saint-Martin. In return, the beneficiaries agree to return to practice their profession in the territory within eight months of obtaining their diplomaAn essential condition for strengthening local skills and meeting the needs of the job market.

Applications are open until June 16th and must be submitted online via the dedicated platform: https://ladom.fr/vie-etudiante/cadres-d-avenir/

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/formation-emploi-cadres-davenir-candidatures-ouvertes-jusquau-16-juin/