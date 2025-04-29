TRAINING / FABNUM Saint-Martin: digital creativity to say no to violence | FAXINFO

To counter the upsurge in armed violence on the island, the Digital and Social Innovation Association (ANIS) launched an innovative initiative on April 22: the FABNUM Saint-Martin program. Supported by the Orange Foundation, this project mobilizes young people aged 14 to 25 around an ambitious mission: to transform digital culture into a lever for civic engagement.

“In the face of violence, we must prevent and transform it,” explains Farid Ichene, president of ANIS. “FABNUM offers young people an alternative by giving them professional skills and a voice to express themselves.” The goal is therefore to create a real civic impact while strengthening the employability of young people.

At the heart of this program, the “Badness Out of Style” campaign invites young people to produce digital prevention content. Supervised by the international director Fabrice Paimba and expert in 3D digital creation and motion design Philippe Hillion, participants benefit from 70 hours of intensive training to audiovisual and digital tools.

The “Badness Out of Style” campaign is set to go viral on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. Through animated visuals, mini-movies and poignant testimonies, young people will carry a clear message: violence is no longer an optionBeyond the immediate impact, FABNUM intends to promote its participants: public dissemination of achievements, awarding of skills certificates, creation of digital portfolios. The ambition is to to bring forth a generation of change agents, both creative, trained and deeply committed to the transformation of Saint-Martin. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/formation-fabnum-saint-martin-la-creativite-numerique-pour-dire-non-a-la-violence/