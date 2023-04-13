Training: Great success for the Aqua Sport Night at the Plantation | FAXINFO

Charlotte Backovic can be delighted with the progress of her aquatic activity animation organized as part of her training for the Professional Certificate for Youth, Popular Education and Sport, Aquatic Activities and Swimming. About fifty children and adults were present for this nocturnal event!

Being the only one of her promotion to have proposed an event at the end of the day and in the evening, the future lifeguard knew how to surround herself with motivated and enthusiastic people to carry out her project entitled Aqua Sport Night which took place in Orient Bay Plantation on Sunday, April 2. With a first part dedicated to early childhood at the end of the afternoon, the water park welcomed nine children from 3 to 6 years old accompanied by nine adults for an introduction to the basics of swimming. The little ones had a blast, between the jumps and the dives under the water. Some parents present during the first session took time for themselves by taking the following course: aquaboxing with Francine. During an hour where the sixteen participants decompressed while burning calories, all followed the given movements with energy in a good mood that will be remembered. Just like the environment at nightfall and the magnificent lights of the Plantation swimming pool. The most athletic continued with the last session offered by Charlotte Backovic, namely aquazumba, a workshop led by Celya, who is also training as a lifeguard. Same atmosphere for this discipline component which combines dance, cardio and fitness in an invigorating dynamic without damaging the joints, the seventeen participants did not let go of their biggest smile despite the effort invested and the sustained pace of the exercises. . All the participants left satisfied, invigorated and charmed by the Aqua Sport Night in Charlotte. Another success to add to the list of activities already presented by the trainees of the Professional Certificate of Youth, Popular Education and Sport, Aquatic Activities and Swimming. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/formation-belle-reussite-pour-laqua-sport-night-a-la-plantation/