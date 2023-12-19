TRAINING: Launch of the first Third Place in Quartier d’Orléans | FAXINFO

The agreement was recently signed yesterday, for a period of three years. It was made official at the Quartier d'Orléans premises of the Compagnons Bâtisseurs, leaders of the DEFFINOV project, in the company of the prefect Vincent Berton and the consortium partners: CCISM, ISMA, ADIE, Jielle Formation and Fore IDN.

This third place, a great first in the territory of Saint-Martin, will be located in Quartier d'Orléans with the aim of offering new learning models and innovative training in digital technology to anyone wishing to create or develop your life project. 'DEFFINOV Third Places' is part of a vast plan for the transformation and digitalization of training, led by the Ministry of Labor, Full Employment and Integration and integrated into the France Relance Plan to achieve a training transformation course. For Maé Bridier, director of Compagnons Bâtisseurs SXM, this is an incubator serving social and professional integration through complete socio-professional support with all partner actors in order to avoid disruptions in journey in the realization of a life project: “opening the field of possibilities towards independence”. The system is ambitious and promises great progress in a district that continues to develop. With a budget of €350.000 over three years and with a technical platform, the Quartier d'Orléans third-place is now welcoming people in need of support and help to the premises of Compagnons Bâtisseurs. or training that will be adapted to their needs. Soon to be renovated as part of the system, additional premises have been made available by SEMSAMAR to become the living space of this inclusive third place. The first training will be launched next week with preparation for training and learning. The second training will concern illiteracy in the professional environment in the construction sector. For Vincent Berton, this project contributes to building the future of young Saint-Martin residents and guaranteeing a minimum of peace and prosperity. People in difficulty are welcome to discuss, meet and find solutions with specialists in their field in order to provide personalized support towards the realization of their life, social and professional project. A very nice consortium project serving the population of Saint-Martin. _VX

Info: 06 90 43 11 11 or 06 90 18 91 31

cbstmartin@compagnonsbatisseurs.eu

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/formation-lancement-du-premier-tiers-lieu-a-quartier-dorleans/