TRAINING: Micro-certification to support local employability | FAXINFO

Digital badges to recognize expertise

La micro-certification is based on a simple but innovative principle: awarding beneficiaries digital badges that attest to their achievements. Two forms of recognition are planned. On the one hand, the “participation badges” emphasize commitment and regularity in a course, highlighting involvement in workshops or training activities. On the other hand, the “aptitude badges”certify a real capacity to act in a professional context, by mobilizing specific know-how that is directly transferable to the company.

Practical workshops and targeted assessments

Throughout the year, the Workshop offers educational workshops focused on hands-on practice: carpentry using recycled materials, tiling, Placoplâtre, home maintenance, sewing, digital skills, and even green landscaping and gardening. The sessions, limited to eight participants, guarantee a local support and progress adapted to each individualNew modules will soon be added to the offering, including welding, eco-gardening and textile recycling.

Beyond learning, two specific actions to assess technical skills are planned soon. A 35-hour session dedicated to the carpentry and reuse will be held from September 22 to 26. Candidates who meet the criteria will receive a badge of aptitude validating their mastery of specific professional skills, such as reading plans, using machines, or assembly and finishing techniques. Another skills assessment session dedicated to floor tile (duration of 15 hours) is scheduled for October 2 and 3.

From experimentation to sustainable ambition

Free and open to all, this system is aimed at people in retraining or far from employment as well as at profiles without a diploma but with practical experience to promote. With only five places available per session, he currently maintains a experimental character, but the ambition is clear: to make micro-certification a tool for recognition and sustainable integration.

By giving official value to skills acquired through practice, the Orleans Quarter Workshop responds to a double challenge: offer new opportunities to all types of profiles and provide employers with reliable benchmarks for recruitingAn innovative approach, rooted in the region, which contributes to building solid and inclusive professional career paths.

Information and registration: 0690 18 91 38 or 0690 14 18 91

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/formation-la-micro-certification-au-service-de-lemployabilite-locale/