TRAINING: Official inauguration of the Tiers-Lieu L’Atelier | FAXINFO

After a successful preview last November, L'Atelier, the first inclusive third place in Quartier d'Orléans, officially opens its doors. The inauguration of this innovative space for training and integration will take place on Tuesday, February 4 at 17 p.m., in building 8 of the Palmeraies residence, route du Stade.

This ambitious project is supported by a consortium of committed partners, including Companion Builders, Fore Northern Islands, Jielle Training, the CCI of Saint-Martin, ADIE et Saint-Martin Active Initiative, with the support of Semsamar.

Together, they imagined a place promoting learning, integration and professional emancipation for the inhabitants of Saint-Martin.

Within L’Atelier, participants will have access to innovative digital training, tools adapted to their needs and personalized support to build their life project.

This third place constitutes a real opportunity for those who wish to develop their skills, undertake or reintegrate professionally.

The inauguration will be an opportunity to discover the spaces, to talk with the project stakeholders and to celebrate this wonderful initiative over a friendly moment.

Residents, partners and curious people are expected to attend mark together this key stage in the development of Quartier d’Orléans. _VX

Info: 06 90 43 11 11 or 06 90 18 91 31

tierslieulatelier@gmail.com

cbstmartin@compagnonsbatisseurs.eu

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/formation-inauguration-officielle-du-tiers-lieu-latelier/