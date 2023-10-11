TRAINING: Raising awareness among police officers regarding the reception of women victims of violence | FAXINFO

As part of the training week for new arrivals to the gendarmerie in Saint-Martin, the France Victimes 978 association presented an awareness module for law enforcement officers in order to better prepare them for reception victims of violence.

This first awareness raising for law enforcement was held at the Savane gendarmerie company and was led by the France Victimes 978 association, approved by the Ministry of Justice and represented by the director and lawyer Olivier Canale-Fatou, gendarmerie social worker Maëva Gordon and Bibiana Clavel, psychologist. An agent from the Maison de Protection des Familles (MPF), who works in perfect harmony with them, was also present to contribute to raising awareness among new agents on the reception of women victims of violence, cycles of violence, transcultural approach in Saint-Martin, as well as the support offered in the region.

The France Victimes 978 team of professionals receives all victims of criminal offenses and notes an increase in domestic and domestic violence (40% of cases handled by France Victimes 978). The association wanted to inform the new gendarmes of the importance of working together in supporting victims by taking into account the specificities of Saint-Martin: the language barrier, the narrowness of the territory, the absence of papers , the trauma, the apprehension of the victims in the face of the uniform and the authority or even the vulnerability implied by their presence at the gendarmerie station.

If for Olivier Canale-Fatou, the reception of victims by the gendarmerie has so far been done without judgment, with kindness and listening, he invites new arrivals to continue in this line and to contact France Victimes 978 to complete the support in private and confidentially: “Traumatized women need a 4-star welcome, their complaint must be taken as if it were the first. The reception must remain as it is today, without any fuss.” The speakers recalled the provision of an emergency apartment (three bedrooms) for victims in dangerous situations and to which the police have the key during nighttime hours. The next morning, the association takes over. France Victimes 978 also has the role of ad hoc administrator to become the legal representative of a minor during a procedure (incest, rape, violence) to protect their rights in the event of the parent or his inability to represent the child. Thanks to a partnership agreement signed between the gendarmerie and France Victimes 978, the awareness modules will continue according to the rotations of the mobile gendarmes, namely every three months. _VX

Info France Victims 978: 06 90 37 84 01

Francevictimes978@gmail.com

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/formation-sensibilisation-des-gendarmes-a-laccueil-des-femmes-victimes-de-violence/