TRAINING: Ready to explode your turnover? | FAXINFO

The Interprofessional Consular Chamber of Saint-Martin (CCISM) is launching remote point-of-sale merchandising training this January 25 and 26.

In today’s competitive world, mastering the basics of merchandising is imperative. Don’t underestimate the impact of these skills on the growth of your business. Well-executed merchandising can make the difference between a successful sale and a missed opportunity; it's the art of creating a memorable shopping experience for your customers, increasing your sales, and maximizing your point of sale profitability. sale. This training aims to acquire the knowledge and skills necessary to propel your business to new heights. Because it is intended for an active audience, the point-of-sale merchandising training will be done entirely remotely so that participants can keep their businesses open. CCISM promise: flexibility, efficiency and tangible results guaranteed. On the program, an introduction to merchandising with the basics and advantages, good practices to adopt on customer autonomy, localization of a family of products and ease of choice for the customer. The “seductive merchandising” chapter will help you take care of the entrance window to attract the customer, give dynamism to the presentation of the products, create visual breaks or even determine the orientation of the products. The management aspect will concern the allocation of space allocated to the shelves according to the sales area, the width of the assortment and the art of positioning a product so that it is seen and sold (impulse purchase ). Organizational merchandising will teach you how to organize your assortment by theme while defining a width and depth of range. Finally, the training will end with communication merchandising: transmitting a message to the consumer thanks to its layout and decor as well as defining the direction of movement of the customer at the point of sale in order to better orient them. The 14-hour distance learning training spread over 2 days is a real opportunity for the success of your business, providing a complete overview of all facets of merchandising. _VX

Info: 05 90 27 91 51 or 0690 32 52 80

Financing possible via the Training Center by email to formation@ccism.com

CCISM: 10 rue Jean-Jacques Fayel in Concordia

Registration form: https://t.ly/fVZ-v

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/formation-pret-e-a-faire-exploser-votre-chiffre-daffaires/