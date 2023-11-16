TRAINING: Regional selections for the Skills Olympiads | FAXINFO

The Regional Council of Guadeloupe in partnership with the Guadeloupe Academic Region and the GIP DAIFI (vocational training network) organizes the Regional Professions Olympiads. If the selections closed on November 12, it is still possible to submit your application through the CCISM.

The objective of this competition is to seek excellence among young people, so that they highlight their technical and manual skills, to enrich their know-how and their interpersonal skills. The Guadeloupe Region is launching a real challenge here to the youth of Saint-Martin. Who can participate? All young people aged 16 to 29 at the time of the 2024 Regional Careers Olympics competition regardless of training and status: apprentice, work-study program, pupil, student, employee, job seeker. No diploma is required. During this competition, the best young people will measure their excellence in several career categories. The challenge is to create imposed works on a technical subject and within a limited time. They thus demonstrate their skills and the quality of their training, while demonstrating human qualities and team spirit. The regional careers Olympics provide a global and concrete vision of today's professions and skills in certain sectors of the local economy. As such, priority will be given to professions for which the material conditions and human resources are met. The list of professions concerned is therefore as follows: construction (electrical installation, painting), services (beauty care, hairdressing, personal service), arts (fashion and creation), flavors (pastry, confectionery), industry (equipment maintenance and nautical vehicles, technical refrigeration), plants (landscape gardener, floral arranging), hotels and restaurants (cooking), mobility (automotive technology), communication and digital (administration of computer systems and networks). The professions represented will be an opportunity to offer young Saint-Martin residents aged 16 to 29 the opportunity to show and strengthen their skills, while promoting their future professional activities and the quality of their training. To be won, exceptional courses and professional equipment.

In addition, the winners will have the honor of representing their region at the national Worldskills 2025 competition in Marseille. Interested young people can contact the CCISM which will act as relay for their registration. _VX

Info: formation@ccism.com

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/formation-selections-regionales-aux-olympiades-des-metiers/