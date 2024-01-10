TRAINING: Soon a Semsamar Call Center in Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

Semsamar and LB Développement Outre-Mer, in collaboration with the Local Mission, have joined forces to contribute to the training and employment of young people in Saint-Martin. As part of the creation of the Semsamar Call Center in Quartier d'Orléans, a tripartite partnership agreement for the training of 10 young people on a work-study basis was signed this Tuesday, January 9 in the boardroom in Marigot.

Semsamar, Mixed Economy Society of Saint-Martin represented by its president Alain Richardson, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with LB Développement Outre-Mer, represented by its director Laurent Robillard and project manager Loïk Louisy-Louis, in favor of training and employment in Saint-Martin. This innovative initiative consists of the creation of 10 work-study positions as part of the opening of the Semsamar call center, dedicated to its customers in Saint-Martin, Guadeloupe, Guyana and Martinique. This partnership, strongly focused on innovation and experimentation with the aim of creating a sector of excellence, represents a significant commitment for local youth who shine through their multilingualism. The project, which has been in the works for a year and a half, has been strengthened by the intervention of the Local Mission, represented by its president Raphaël Sanchez, who has been welcoming the 10 apprentices since Monday January 8, 2024, the start of the customer relations advisor training. from a distance. The apprenticeship will move to Quartier d'Orléans in mid-February to the premises of the new call center and will last one year. At the end of the training, the ten young people will obtain their professional title validating the skills acquired in a booming market. The Semsamar association which plays its role as a corporate citizen here, the LB Développement training center recognized for its expertise and the Local Mission which strengthens the links between apprentices and opportunities promises great success for the project. By choosing to install its first Made in France call center in Saint-Martin to serve its 14.000 tenant customers spread across four territories, Semsamar is clearly banking on the strengths of Saint-Martin youth. The long-term vision of this collaboration is to establish a replicable and sustainable model that will serve as a reference for other similar initiatives in the Caribbean.

With initially between 60 and 80 candidates, the ten apprentices, eight young women and two young men, went through two recruitment sessions to join the project and showed great motivation at the idea of ​​becoming the first ambassadors in the field. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/formation-bientot-un-call-center-de-la-semsamar-a-saint-martin/