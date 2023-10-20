TRAINING: The Academy of Trades, serving young Saint-Martin residents | FAXINFO

Located at 1er floor of the Aventura Mall in Hope Estate, the vocational training and apprenticeship center, founded and directed by Gladys Repetto, has had more than 600 students since its inauguration.

With a catalog of professional training specializing in sales, tourism and real estate, the Académie des Métiers is also the first private school in the region for the hairdressing and beauty professions. Offering CAP, Professional Baccalaureate, Professional Title and BTS full-time or work-study, the training center opened since May 3, 2021 also offers the possibility of familiarizing yourself with e-learning, a learning system organized remotely and online which delivers educational content. The educational panel does not stop there, the Academy of Trades which makes a point of working in close collaboration with the rectorate of Guadeloupe provides refreshers and regulatory training ensuring adaptation to the position of work, maintaining or developing fundamental skills.

Despite a situation where the majority of students show delays requiring refreshers, the Academy of Trades has on average a general success rate of 70 to 85%. Holder of the status of Apprentice Training Center and Qualiopi certification recognized by the State, the Académie des Métiers launched this year the Bachelor in management in collaboration with a Parisian school.

Thanks to this new system, 14 trainees from BTS NDRC and tourism classes continued their studies while remaining in the region with the plan of setting up their company in Saint-Martin. Currently, the training center has doubled its number of students since the first year and has 220 in 2023.

This success is directly linked to the trust of local businesses who collaborate with the Académie des Métiers. By welcoming apprentices, these 150 local companies benefit from a return of €550/month without charge for the first year with remuneration for the apprentice depending on their age and background (from €471,14 to €1747,20 €). Aware of the importance of mobility, the training center team made up of 25 people finances any apprentice wishing to take their driving license, to the tune of €500 (State aid) and supports them in partnership with a driving school in his neighborhood. With a demand that continues to grow from candidates and this desire to continue to grow, the Academy of Trades still has very good days ahead of it in the service of the youth of Saint-Martin. _VX

Info: 0590 77 85 98 – www.academiedesmetiers.com



Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/formation-lacademie-des-metiers-au-service-des-jeunes-saint-martinois/