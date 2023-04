The recruitment cell of the Adapted Military Service Regiment of Guadeloupe (RSMA) will be present from April 11 to 13 from 9 a.m. to 17 p.m. at the local mission (rue de Hollande in Marigot).

Appointments can already be made by telephone on 06 90 66 04 03. More information on the site: www.rsma.gp and on social networks.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/formation-le-rsma-present-du-11-au-13-avril-a-saint-martin/