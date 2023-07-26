TRAINING: The Territorial Police is becoming more professional | FAXINFO

The Territorial Police of Saint-Martin is now able to train its own officers in the handling and control of weapons.

Until now, the agents of the Territorial Police of Saint-Martin had to wait for their training session before an instructor from Guadeloupe intervened and trained them in the handling of weapons.

This period is now over, the Territorial Police officers Erika Daniel and Jason Paredes brilliantly passed their end of training course exam at the National Police National Shooting Center in Fort de Lignon (95).

This training will have lasted three weeks (180 hours), punctuated by tests and finalized by an examination and some 1500 cartridges fired in order to perfectly master all types of weapons.

The Territorial Police will also be able to export its know-how by training their comrades from the Territorial Police of Saint-Barthélemy and the Municipal Police of Guadeloupe within the framework of the CNFPT.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/formation-la-police-territoriale-se-professionnalise/