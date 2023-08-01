TRAINING: Towards a return of the “Friendly Welcome” | FAXINFO

As part of her training for the State Diploma of Youth, Popular Education and Sport Development of projects, Territories and networks (DE JEPS DTR), Kerline Laurent concretized her project "the return of the Friendly Welcome" with as the objective of improving the quality of reception in the structures of the territory open to the public.

Accompanied by the director of local life Hatharith Khieu and trainees in charge of reception in training set up by the Collectivity of Saint-Martin and directed by Greta, Kerline Laurent therefore presented her project "Return of the Friendly Welcome" at the service of the Associative Life of the Community and at the Support Point for Associative Life (PAVA) in Sandy Ground. With the support of the president of the Associative Life commission, Martine Beldor, and the human development delegation, Kerline Laurent wishes to raise awareness among the agents of the various departments of the COM as well as the associative actors and users upon returning from a quality welcome on the island of Saint-Martin.

During the periods of calls for projects, the trainee noticed a loss of quality at the relational level with the 150 associations. From this observation, the project was born, based on the return of the notion of Friendly Island in the reception offered by the structures receiving users by pooling the actors around practices and postures aiming for excellence in terms of quality of welcome. By carrying out micro-sidewalks and collecting various testimonies on the feelings of users around this theme, a working session was set up with the neighborhood reception officers last July at PAVA Sandy Ground. By choosing to start with the reception of the Associative Life service, Kerline intends to resume the friendly reception in the other services through scenarios and a competition to create logos on the territory, followed by a satisfaction survey. Kerline Laurent and the community life team of the Collectivity will soon intervene on the postures to have in terms of the quality of reception. Eventually, a charter will be offered to those concerned to rediscover the notion of Friendly Welcome typical of Saint-Martin. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/formation-vers-un-retour-du-friendly-accueil/