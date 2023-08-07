Training Village: satisfaction questionnaire for the public | FAXINFO

After the great success of the Training Village which took place on July 28 in the Galisbay car park, the Collectivity is launching an online satisfaction questionnaire in order to improve the system.

Already produced for the second edition of the Employment and Vocational Training Caravan in 2022, the co-organizers of the Training Village intend to collect the opinions of the public in order to analyze the progress of the first edition of the system which has took place on Friday, July 28, 2023. Intended for people looking for qualifying or diploma training and wishing to embark on a career path to professionalization and access to employment, the Training Village, organized by the Collectivité and the State, brought together more than five hundred visitors. In partnership with Pôle Emploi, the CCISM, the Local Mission, ASR and AGEFIPH, the Village de la Formation hosted more than twenty training centers, a dozen interactive workshops to discover professions and stands for funders, d guidance and support. This initiative set up by the service of the Department of Employment, Apprenticeship and Professional Training of the Collectivity of Saint-Martin, supported by the State, is now waiting for you online with this quick questionnaire of five questions in order to refine the organization of the next institutional events and to perfect the second edition of the Training Village which will not fail to meet with as much success as the first issue. _Vx

Link to the Training Village satisfaction questionnaire: https://forms.gle/ohgPAXqxo8ypykJZ8

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/village-de-la-formation-questionnaire-de-satisfaction-a-destination-du-public/