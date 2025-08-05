TRAINING / Young RSMA cadets: 20 Saint-Martinois graduates | FAXINFO

Young RSMA cadets: 20 Saint-Martinois graduates, proud and equipped for the future

In the gardens of the St Martin Beach Hotel in Anse Marcel, the looks were both moved and proud this Friday, August 1st. At the end of four weeks of training, twenty young people from Saint-Martin aged 16 to 17 received their RSMA Young Cadet Volunteer Diploma, surrounded by their loved ones and the supervisors who accompanied them throughout the journey.

The initiative, co-organized by the RSMA of Guadeloupe and the Rectorate, intended to prevent school dropouts by offering young people from overseas short, structured training“The officers praised their commitment and their desire to succeed. I can see proud young people in front of me,” said Battalion Commander Geoffroy Capone, representing Colonel Nobel.

A month of effort, discovery and evolution

The 9 girls and 11 boys were supervised by section leader Bardou. The program alternated physical activities, professional meetings and discovery of the region. “In Saint-Martin, we worked on their own history, with a visit to the Fort-Louis and a presentation made by the cadets themselves. Many did not know their island well"In Guadeloupe, we tested them on swimming, running… I'm proud of the progress I've seen in a month. The only limits they have are those they set themselves," he confided.

On the Rectorate side, the system is fully in line with the fight against school dropouts.Two-thirds of the workforce was at risk of dropping out ", says Cynthia Lainel, coordinator of the mission to fight against dropout for the services of the rectorate. On the 35 application files, the RSMA, although having planned 15 participants, selected 21 young people, and 20 completed the course. A promising result.

A strong message to young people and their families

For the 1st Vice-President of the Community, Alain Richardson, this success illustrates the potential of a youth too often underestimated: “I do not hide my joy to be here today. You have agreed to commit yourselves, you held on despite the difficultiesYou are an example and you must be one every day. The region needs you. If you have to leave for training, come back and help Saint Martin benefit from it.”

Comments supported by the chief of staff of the prefecture, Marie-Hildegarde Chauveau: “You are now equipped for life. You are full citizens. It's by growing up that we achieve great things. I hope this will inspire you to join the RSMA." Also recalling the Community's support for these young graduates, Alain Richardson announced the upcoming opening of an RSMA branch in Saint-Martin.

The message of encouragement resonated with the young cadets. Oréane Mac, one of the graduating cadets, testified: “At first, I just wanted experience in the military environment. I learned there discipline, respect, and above all mutual aid, the spirit of mutual aid. The training wasn't too hard, I got used to it quickly.”

With careful planning, committed partners, and tailored teaching methods, the young cadets' internship proves that life paths can be reversed, and that the seeds of citizenship can blossom. A new phase begins for these young citizens-in-the-making. _Vx

