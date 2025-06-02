Transparency and accountability: Ministry of Justice details measures taken after the Point Blanche incident | Government of Sint Maarten

In light of recent public reports concerning the current situation at Point Blanche Prison, the

Ministry of Justice finds it necessary to provide clarifications to ensure accurate and transparent

understanding of the facts.

Inmates transfers

As part of the response to the fire incident caused on May 14, temporary transfers were carried

out to safeguard the wellbeing and safety of the prison population in the aftermath of the

emergency.

Transfers were made to Simpson Bay (Foreigner Detention Center), Philipsburg Police Cells,

and Bonaire. A total of six inmates were relocated to Bonaire. All individuals, as well as their

families, were informed in advance about the procedure. It is important to emphasize that family

members were given the opportunity to visit inmates in person before their transfer, allowing

them to say goodbye and deliver essential personal items. Only one inmate was unable to

receive a visit due to family-related circumstances beyond the control of the Ministry or prison

administration, but still had the opportunity to talk with them via a phone call.

Outdoor access and recreational activities

The Ministry wishes to emphasize that claims suggesting inmates are confined to their cells 24/7

are false. All inmates have daily access to outdoor spaces, and those who have wished to make

use of this right have done so without restriction.

As for daily recreational activities, these were temporarily suspended at the start of the

emergency as part of the immediate response to the crisis. However, the activity program(s)

resumed last week, including a religious service held on Saturday. This week, other recreational

activities are gradually being reinstated, such as use of the music room and access to sports

activities.

Inmates Rights & Privileges and Education

As part of emergency measures, in-person visits have been temporarily suspended due to a

lack of space to accommodate these visits safely. In response, the prison administration has

implemented a telephone call schedule to ensure that detainees can stay in contact with their

families. This initiative began last week and will be gradually expanded to ensure that all

inmates who wish to communicate have the opportunity to do so while in-person visits are safely

reinstated.

These emergency measures are in line with the Prison Regulation (‘Gevangenismaatregel),

which authorize the Prison Director and, where necessary, also the Minister of Justice to

suspend or restrict detainees’ rights in order to maintain safety, order, and proper functioning of

the facility.

In accordance with Article 32 of the Prison Regulation, inmates’ rights and privileges are

reviewed every 72 hours, and decisions are made based on the current situation in the facility,

progress on the recovery work, and overall stability and safety. The Ministry acknowledges and

respects the rights of inmates; however, the suspension of visits is deemed necessary to

maintain order and safety within the prison during this crisis phase. The Ministry is actively

working to reinstate visitation hours as soon as possible.

While educational programs remain a crucial component of rehabilitation support offered at

Point Blanche Prison, these programs have also been temporarily paused due to the

emergency and will resume as soon as conditions permit.

Timeline

The prison crisis team joint by UNOPS has developed a well-thought-out plan to ensure that

recovery efforts are carried out to the highest standard. This plan follows a phased approach,

which is being executed diligently. So far, safety has been maintained, cleaning of the affected

area has been completed, and electrical installation is currently in progress. For safety reasons

and to minimize disruptions to the plan, additional details will not be disclosed.

Ministry of Justice Commitment to rehabilitation

The Ministry of Justice reaffirms its strong commitment to the comprehensive improvement of

Point Blanche Prison. A rehabilitation and infrastructure expansion plan is already in place and

will begin implementation in 2025, aiming to modernize and expand the facilities.

The project reflects a deep institutional commitment to human rights, dignity, and rehabilitation.

Designed with a focus on social, gender, and environmental considerations, the facility will

incorporate cutting-edge features to ensure both security and support for inmates’ reintegration.

It will include spaces for education, health care, family visits, professional workshops, and

recreation—reinforcing a holistic approach to rehabilitation.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Transparency-and-accountability-Ministry-of-Justice-details-measures-taken-after-the-Point-Blanche-incident.aspx