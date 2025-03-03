TRANSPORT: AIR KLM announces its 2025 summer program with new destinations | FAXINFO

KLM will operate flights to 161 destinations in summer 2025, including 95 in Europe and 66 on the intercontinental network. The summer season will start on March 30 and end on October 25, 2025, with a 4% increase in the number of seats compared to summer 2024. However, the company is still operating at approximately 90% of its intercontinental capacity due to extended delivery times for aircraft parts and a shortage of pilots.

The long-haul network is being expanded with three new destinations: San Diego (USA), Georgetown (Guyana) and Hyderabad (India). KLM will also continue its flights to Portland, added to its 2024 winter schedule. Three new Boeing 787-10 will be integrated into the fleet to strengthen these intercontinental connections.

In addition, KLM will increase the frequency of some flights, including to Kilimanjaro and Dar es Salaam (Tanzania), which will be served daily from June. Osaka (Japan) will be accessible up to five times a week from April, while Las Vegas will benefit from a daily flight. Rio de Janeiro and Edmonton will also see an increase in frequency. In total, flights to North America will increase by 10% compared to 2024.

In Europe, three new destinations are appearing: Ljubljana (Slovenia), Exeter (UK) and Biarritz. KLM will also consolidate its flights to Milan on Linate airport, ending links to Malpensa.Airbus A321neo will be more widely deployed, with a fleet doubled from five to ten aircraft.

Frequencies will also be increased on some European routes. Belfast will benefit from two daily flights, Porto from four, while Barcelona will welcome an additional flight each day. Additional flights will also be scheduled to Split (Croatia), Krakow and Poznań (Poland). These adjustments will bring the seat offer to Portugal and Croatia to a level 25% higher than that of summer 2024.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/transport-aerien-klm-annonce-son-programme-estival-2025-avec-de-nouvelles-destinations/