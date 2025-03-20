Transport, digital technology and tax exemption: The issues discussed with Manuel Valls | FAXINFO

Visiting Saint-Martin on March 14, Manuel Valls discussed the major challenges facing the region with local economic and institutional stakeholders.

Alongside Michel Vogel, president of the MEDEF Saint-Martin, Jean Arnell, CEO of Computech, and Eve Riboud, general manager of Dolphin Telecom, the Minister of Overseas Territories addressed the business competitiveness,attractiveness of the territory and digital transitionThe importance of digital and telecommunications in the development of the island was highlighted, as well as the need for increased support for support innovation.

The fragility of maritime supply chains was also a central topic. The recent port blockades and the announced abolition of the Le Havre-Sint Maarten line in 2027 worries economic players. The urgency of a strategy to ensure the fluidity of imports and the resilience of the territory was highlighted.

Michel Vogel took advantage of this meeting to submit several files to the minister, notably on the tax exemption hotel renovations and brownfield sites, theadaptation of standards, territorial discontinuity and the issue of port infrastructure. This visit has strengthened dialogue between public and private actors, essential for sustainable economic development in Saint-Martin. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/transport-numerique-et-defiscalisation-les-enjeux-abordes-avec-manuel-valls/