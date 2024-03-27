TRANSPORT: The new Marigot ferry terminal finally open | FAXINFO

Long awaited by everyone, the inauguration of the Marigot ferry terminal which took place last Saturday gained in symbolism with the presence of Patrice Vergriete, Minister Delegate in charge of Transport, on an official visit to Saint-Martin.

The project to rehabilitate and transform the Marigot Maritime Station, destroyed by Hurricane Irma in 2017, into a multimodal exchange hub was possible thanks to the European regional development fund to the tune of €1.498.251 (100% FEDER). Elected officials, the Saint-Martin population and users have been waiting for 3 years for the inauguration of the brand new infrastructure. Last Saturday, Arnel Daniel, president of the Board of Directors and the Port Establishment of Saint-Martin, opened the speeches by sharing his “immense joy and deep gratitude” to inaugurate the Marigot ferry terminal, “essential core and symbol of resilience and rebirth after Irma.” The event is, for the latter, the mark of a new era and prosperity for the ferry terminal which officially opened its doors this Monday March 25, 2024. Louis Mussington, president of the Community, welcomed the presence of Patrice Vergriete, Minister Delegate for Transport: “This gives a special and solemn character to this ceremony whose importance is undeniable, you do us the honor of presiding over the inauguration of the brand new Marigot ferry terminal, which hosts reliable regular lines and constants between Saint-Martin, Anguille and Saint-Barthélemy”. With more than 100.000 passengers having passed through the ferry terminal in 2022, the new infrastructure will improve passenger transport to neighboring territories while serving the traffic of cruise ships which anchor in Marigot Bay. Particularly touched to participate in the event, the Minister Delegate in charge of Transport recalled the attachment of the President of the Republic, Emmanuel Macron, to the territory of Saint-Martin: “Little by little, life is regaining its rights, the ferry terminal is a broad symbol of the resilience of this territory and its inhabitants.” Seeing the European flag flying, Patrice Vergriete added: “Without this significant funding, we would not have been able to do it so quickly. If Saint-Martin is quite far geographically from Europe, it is very present.” Impressed by the exceptional dynamism of the territory and its elected officials, the former mayor of Dunkirk was presented with all the current projects of the Community, including port and airport development and the takeover of Air Antilles, which he considers very important for opening up the prices of plane tickets: “Since I have been in the West Indies, everyone has been talking to me about this, competition will bring down prices and the State will be at your side to make this happen in the better ". After cutting the symbolic ribbon, the officials visited the new ferry terminal which offers, among other things, two ticketing counters (SBH, Anguilla), three access points to the quay and 7 boxes for various rentals. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/transport-la-nouvelle-gare-maritime-de-marigot-enfin-ouverte/