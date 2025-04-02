TRANSPORT / Traffic jams and mobility: towards a transformation of the road network | FAXINFO

The Collectivité de Saint-Martin, under the leadership of Alain Richardson, First Vice-President, continues its commitment to improving mobility on the island. Aware of the challenges associated with daily traffic and congestion, it has commissioned the company Transitec to conduct an in-depth study to establish a territorial urban development planAfter six months of investigations, the diagnosis has now been made, and there is one year left to finalize the studies and propose appropriate solutions.

A diagnosis based on field immersion

For the past six months, Transitec, represented by Pauline Mancineiras, project manager, has been carrying out a complete immersion phase in order to understand local realities. This immersion involved road counting surveys at twelve strategic points, a parking study, as well as interviews conducted with residents to analyze their transportation habits and needs. This data highlighted several major findings.

From a road point of view, the impression of network saturation does not result from a lack of infrastructure, but rather from a bad occupation of existing ones. Traffic hypertension is mainly due to traffic conflicts and to a lack of fluidity at key points. Parking, for its part, is a major issue, particularly in Grand-Case and Marigot, where it occupies public space that could be reallocated to pedestrians and cyclists.

Towards suitable and sustainable solutions

In light of these findings, the Community is prioritizing alternative solutions to simply building new roads. The objective is to optimize existing infrastructure by developing roundabouts, by streamlining the routes and mobilizing the territorial police during peak hours. In addition, the reflection on the maritime transport is also committed to exploring other modes of travel that complement land transport.

The study also highlights the need to improve and regulate public transport. Today, the informal transport system, known as " gypsy ", emerged to address the shortcomings of the public network. The challenge is to better integrate these practices into the overall mobility strategy, while developing a structured and accessible offering.

A necessary change in habits

Among the areas of focus, active mobility, including walking and cycling, is a priority. The study shows that a strong pedestrian presence already exists, particularly between Grand-Case and Marigot, but infrastructure is insufficient. It is necessary to secure and green sidewalks, improve connections between neighborhoods and schools, and encourage residents to reclaim public space.

Finally, a behavior change is essential. The practice of solo driving, where each individual favors their own personal vehicle, must be questioned. carpooling, increased use of public transport and better management of business travel are all avenues to explore to reduce the carbon footprint and improve the living environment.

The next twelve months will be devoted to exploring these avenues in greater depth, in consultation with local stakeholders, to co-construct a mobility plan adapted to the needs and constraints of Saint-Martin. The objective is clear: to offer sustainable solutions for a more fluid and pleasant region. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/transport-embouteillages-et-mobilite-vers-une-transformation-du-reseau-routier/