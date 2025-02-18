TRANSPORT: Training to secure and professionalize the sector | FAXINFO

A training program has been set up by the Community to enable transport professionals to strengthen their skills and meet current legal requirements.

Intended for drivers of passenger and goods transport, as well as drivers of taxis and Grande Remise vehicles (GRE), these sessions aim to professionalize the sector and guarantee a service that complies with the regulations in place. Among the beneficiaries, 18 candidates obtained their Certificate of Professional Capacity to work in the taxi and Grande Remise sector. In addition, 47 drivers were able to renew their professional card thanks to continuing training provided in partnership with an approved trainer and the Coach Formation-SXM firm.

In addition, specific training on the transport of dangerous goods (TMD-ADR) was provided from February 3 to 7, 2025. Intended for agents of the Transport and Regulations Directorate as well as drivers of a specialized company, it aimed to strengthen mastery of the safety standards applicable to dangerous goods. _VX

