TRAVEL: Eleven young people from the Local Mission to discover aeronautical professions at the Paris Air Show | FAXINFO

Thanks to the tireless work of the Local Mission towards Saint-Martin youth, eleven young people were able to make an enriching trip to France from June 17 to 27. First at the 54th edition of the Paris-Le Bourget International Aeronautics and Space Show, then at the visit of several French institutions in the heart of Paris.

Seizing opportunities when they arise, that's what the trip to the Paris Air Show was all about.

The primary objective was to allow young people registered at the Local Mission of Saint-Martin with an interest in aviation to meet directly the training centers at the International Aviation and Space Show which presented more than 250 trades.

The Saint-Martin delegation also combined this trip to Paris with a visit to the capital's institutions (Ministry of Overseas Territories, Ministry of the Armed Forces, National Assembly House of Saint-Martin) in order to introduce young people to the role of French administration, to nourish themselves culturally but above all to find other avenues in terms of employment and training for young people from Saint-Martin.

A word from the president of the Local Mission of Saint-Martin, Raphaël Sanchez:

“I am very proud of the young people and how this trip went. For some, it was the first time they had flown and for others, the first time they had been to Paris.

This operation was a great success for the Local Mission because the majority of young people found their training and they were able to get in touch with aviation professionals, in particular Mr. Noé Etienne, airline pilot expert in the field. Moreover, the cabin crew training begins next September with fifteen candidates. Two candidates were part of the trip and were able to meet airlines.

The end of the trip does not mean the end of our mission, we want to support these young people until they are hired.

The visit of the institutions also captivated them, in particular the National Assembly. What was our surprise to hear them say I see in real life what I saw in my history books.

Our slogan #VistaStory took on its full meaning during these 10 wonderful days in Paris”. _AF

