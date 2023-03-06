TRAVEL: The Community is present at the General Assembly of the CPMR Islands Commission, in Palma de Mallorca | FAXINFO

The Collectivity of Saint-Martin was represented in Palma de Mallorca in the Balearic Islands, in order to participate in the General Assembly of the Islands Commission (CDI) of the Conference of European Peripheral and Maritime Regions (CPMR), on February 22, as well as at the International Seminar on the future European regulation of the law for the restoration of nature, on February 23rd.

This lobbying body, of which the Collectivity is a member, encourages the European institutions to take into account the characteristics of the islands of the European Union, when drawing up European policies. On this occasion, several themes of interest for the territory were addressed, such as the challenges of European island regions, territorial development, the sustainable blue economy (climate change and decarbonization in transport and energy) .

Martine Beldor, Territorial Councilor in charge of European Affairs and substitute member within the CDI, recalled during her speech, the energy vulnerability of the Outermost Regions (ORs), underlining the strong dependence on the import of fossil fuels of our island and "the political will to be part of a green transition approach based on the development of clean energies and the control of energy demand. ". In this regard, Martine Beldor mentioned the preparatory work for the 2024-2033 Multiannual Energy Program (PPE), as well as the objectives enabling the territory's energy sovereignty to be implemented. She also emphasized the importance of support from the State and the EU “through regulatory, technical and financial tools adapted to our realities”. The other element highlighted was that of the European legislative package “Fit for 55” (Fit for 55), currently being negotiated within the European institutions. This new regulation will impact vital sectors for our regions such as air and maritime transport. "This package of legislative measures cannot, ultimately, further penalize our populations who are already bearing exorbitant prices which have been reinforced by the increase in the price of fuel" and therefore the need to find "a fair balance between the imperative environment, the high costs that our already vulnerable populations will have to bear and the accessibility deficit that we face. This general assembly ended with the adoption of a Final Declaration inviting the European institutions to adopt a European agenda for European islands.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/deplacement-la-collectivite-presente-a-lassemblee-generale-de-la-commission-des-iles-de-la-crpm-a-palma-de-majorque/